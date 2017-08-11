Walking for Henry’s fund

Seeing how a pupil was helped by a Bury St Edmunds charity has inspired a team of school colleagues to undertake a marathon fund-raising walk.

On Friday the group, who work at Westgate Primary School, will walk 26 miles of the Suffolk coastal path in aid of Henry’s Holiday Help.

The charity was set up in the name of Henry Dalgoutte, another pupil at Westgate, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2013. Following his recovery, his mother Katie launched the charity to help other families of children with cancer through grants to help make memories and make life more comfortable.

“We wanted to do something to support the family and the charity,” said team-member Lizzy Whitmore.

“Another child at our school was diagnosed with cancer last year. As a result we got to see how the charity supported that family as well, so we have seen what a difference it makes.”

Lizzy will be joined by colleagues Helen Lewis, Leah Harvey and Kierene Studd, along with her brother Martin Whitmore. Sharron Lingwood, another Westgate staff member, is driving the support car.

They will set off from Sizewell at 7.30am and hope to finish about eight hours later in Felixstowe, where Katie and Henry will meet them.

“We have all been training, but some of us have been away on summer holidays which hasn’t made it easy. But we did manage to get an 18-mile walk in,” added Lizzy.

To help the team raise £1,000 – a typical grant given by Henry’s Holiday Help – go to justgiving.com/fundraising/suffolkcoastalgroupwalk