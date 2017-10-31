Volunteers wanted to work on River Lark improvements

Two meetings are being held on Saturday for people who want to help in improving the River Lark between Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall.

After successful pilot work in Bury’s Abbey Gardens in recent months by volunteers from the Bury Water Meadows group, the River Lark Catchment Partnership has gained support from the Environment Agency and Anglian Water’s Flourishing Communities fund of £8,000 to buy materials to roll out the same approach all along the Abbey Gardens river bank but they want to go further afield.

Chairman Andrew Hinchley said: “Now is the time to build on that interest by recruiting interested people all along the river”

So they will be at Mildenhall’s Jubilee Centre between 10am and noon on Saturday and at West Stow Country Park from 2pm to 4pm for residents of the Fornhams, Hengrave, Culford,Flempton, Lackford and Tuddenham.

These sessions will show the work completed already on the Lark through guided walks and displays.

Find out more about RLCP at www.riverlark.org.uk