Volunteers needed to de-ice Stowmarket

Stowmarket Town Council is appealing for more volunteers to set up neighbourhood snow and ice clearance teams.

The council provides grit bins, shovels, high-vis vests and safety guidelines for residents to de-ice their neighbourhood’s roads and pavements.

A neighbourhood scheme needs at least six volunteers.

Contact the council’s Environmental Officer, Neil Berry via email neilb@stowmarket.org

Councillor Gerard Brewster said: “This is the fifth year that the Town Council has been operating its snow clearance scheme in Stowmarket. The full force of winter is normally felt after Christmas each year and we are eager to help local residents participate in this excellent initiative.”