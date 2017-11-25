Volunteers needed for Gatehouse’s Christmas hampers and lunch

A Bury St Edmunds charity is appealing for volunteers and donations for its annual Christmas project which supports those in need.

Over the festive season, Gatehouse, in Dettingen Way, will be spreading the Christmas cheer by filling and delivering food hampers to those who need them, as well as hosting a Christmas Day lunch for anyone who may feel isolated or alone at Christmas.

On Wednesday, the team was given over 80 bags of chocolate bars by Sydney Melton, from RAF Mildenhall.

“My wife and I wanted to get involved in the community and make an impact,” he said.

“This has been a really good success. Hopefully it will be able to make a difference.”

But the charity is still short of tinned fruit and vegetables, custard and rice pudding and is appealing to members of the public to donate what they can.

The charity is also seeking volunteers to help with the Christmas Day lunch, which will be held at St Benedict’s School on December 25.

Last year’s lunch saw 150 people sit down to the meal which is free of charge and open to anybody regardless of age, religion or circumstance.

The team is particularly keen for volunteers who have their own cars and would be able to drive people to and from the event.

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse, said: “The Christmas project is always an enjoyable time of year and the lunch is good fun with lots of great entertainment. It’s great to be able to do it.”

To donate or volunteer, call Amanda on 01284 754967.