Volunteers for Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal are recognised

Poppy Appeal volunteers in Bury St Edmunds have been recognised for their dedication.

The Royal British Legion Bury St Edmunds branch presented certificates and personal letter to those who help raise funds for armed forces veterans and service personnel.

The awards from the Poppy Appeal head office recognised length of service ranging from five to 50 years.

Pip Davies, honorary Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “It is very important that all volunteers are shown that they are appreciated.

“I know that we all feel the time we give up to help raise funds for our veterans and serving armed forces here in the county is something that we all feel quite proud of.”

The awards were handed out to some of the volunteers at the RBL’s monthly meeting at the Sugar Beet Social Club.

Five year certificates went to David Ballard, Susan Boor, Catherine Buchanan, Gillian Button, Cllr Patrick Chung, Dawn Herbert, Richard Houston, Joyce Ringer, Sandy Tillett, Sue Wolstenholme and Nigel Wolstenholme.

A 10 year certificate was awarded to Sandra Payne and David Kemp was honoured for his 20 years of service.

Mrs Davies said her predecessor Dick Palmer received a badge and certificate for 50 years service.

“We also presented him with some vouchers to enjoy along with his wife Christine and hopefully they can enjoy Dick’s retirement,” she said. “After 50 years volunteering he deserves it.”

To volunteer, email bsepoppyappeal@outlook.com