Voluntary Network says thank you to its staff and 140 volunteers

Volunteers and staff who help to provide vital community transport and befriending across West Suffolk were thanked for their efforts on Saturday.

The Voluntary Network held its annual thank you event – attended by about 70 people – in Hawstead.

Amanda Larcombe, Befriending Co-ordinator, said it was the best yet.

“This year we opened it up to everyone who gives their time and through the goodness of their hearts wants to make a difference in their community,” she said.

“When the mayor arrived he said he was blown away by what we do and humbled to be with so many people who do so much.”