Visitors go back in time at Wetheringsett’s Middy

Hundreds of people took a journey into the past at the weekend whilst exploring the role of a local railway during World War Two.

Organisers of Middy in The War Years say this has been the most successful year for the event which was held on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Middy in the War Years at Mid Suffolk Light Railway Museum Pictured: Edward Coller PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Railways played an important role in wartime Britain with the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway proving no exception.

This year saw an expanded range of displays for visitors at the railway museum in Wetheringsett, such as military encampments, battle scenes as well as a number of displays about life on the home front.

“During the war, Middy served not only the local communities but also two local American airbases in Horham and Mendlesham,” said John Reeve, marketing manager.

“For many years previously the railways had run in administration but the Second World War proved a profitable time carrying out this work.

“The weather wasn’t too favourable but, we had hundreds of people each day, and it was a great success.”

The event included unlimited rides on trains, pulled by steam, a barbecue, bar, with displays by the Home Guard Civil Defenders reenactment group, The Women’s Institute, the British 3rd Infantry Division and the Brown Penny Club swing dancers.

Middy in the War Years at Mid Suffolk Light Railway Museum Pictured: Sian Hogarth PICTURE: Mecha Morton