Virtual festival returns to celebrate Bury’s food and drink businesses

Foodies and food-related businesses in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to share the best tasty treats in the town this month by highlighting them on social media with the hashtag ‘TasteBury’.

It is part of a virtual food festival, run by the Business Improvement District organisation Ourburystedmunds, which is in its third year and showcases the extent of the food and drink offering in the town centre.

Cafes, bars and restaurants will be helped to promote their menus, events and offers this month within special pages on Ourburystedmunds.com

Chief executive Mark Cordell said: “In the last year alone we have seen new food and drink outlets in the town centre opening, as well as the more established remaining firm favourites with their customers, so there should be lots to talk about on social media. We’ll be looking to share and retweet their pictures - whether that’s a takeaway porridge breakfast on a cold day or something more extravagant - if they use #TasteBury in their post we’ll find it.”

Visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/tastebury