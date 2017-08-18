Virtual festival launched in lead-up to real-life food and drink event

Foodies and food-related businesses in Bury St Edmunds are gearing up for a festival next weekend with a social media campaign.

In previous years the Our Bury St Edmunds #TasteBury initiative has run throughout February, encouraging people to share tasty treats in the town.

But this year the ‘virtual’ festival has returned in the lead up to the Food and Drink Festival over the August Bank Holiday.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “In the days leading up to the festival we hope people will share the dishes they’re enjoying at cafés and restaurants in the town. If they post it on social media using #TasteBury we’ll be able to find and share it.”

As well as food and drink, stalls and appearances from celebrity chefs Jack Stein and Paul Rankin, the festival will include a mini-farm, rides and the urban beach.

Admission is free and it runs on August 27 and 28, opening at 10am each day.