Villagers’ final push to hit pub purchase fee

A community society are to hold a series of events in an attempt to finally hit their fund- raising target to buy back their pub.

The Redgrave Cross Keys was put up for sale in April but due to the pub being an asset of community value it triggered a six-month period where the villagers could purchase it.

Sarah Bigley, from the Redgrave Community Society, said: “A village with a thriving pub at its heart is of untold benefit to the whole of its community.

“There were so many sceptics in the village to begin with who didn’t believe we stood a jot of a chance to raise the cash. It’s really heartwarming that those attitudes are slowly but surely changing and the atmosphere in the village is becoming increasingly positive and upbeat.”

A share offer scheme was set up and has already got £165,000 of their £200,000 target which will be added to by village support programme, More Than A Pub, to buy and run it.

The week will start with an evening with TV antiques expert, Elizabeth Talbot on October 9 at St Mary’s Church in the village.

Ms Bigley said: “We regard ourselves as incredibly fortunate that she agreed to speak at such short notice. I know she’s going to be a huge draw.”

On Wednesday, October 11, there will be a quiz night at the Redgrave Activities Centre and and on October 14 they will also be serving breakfasts.

The share offer is to be extended and with the moratorium period ending on October 25 the society feel they can see the finishing line in sight.

Ms Bigley said: “So many people have worked so hard for months on end to make this happen and it’s been a deep seated belief in the importance of preserving the Cross Keys for the community, and pure dogged determination to succeed, which will bring this all to fruition.”

For details on the campaign or the events go to www.redgravecommunitysociety.com or go to the Don’t Lose The Keys! Facebook group.