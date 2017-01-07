Village’s delight as new owners take over pub

Villagers are celebrating because a pub which had become a eyesore is to reopen under new ownership.

The Bull, in the centre of Troston, has been vacant and boarded up after being closed by Greene King in 2011.

Villagers toast the future of The Bull in Troston ANL-170301-154440009

Now the 200-year-old landmark inn will be reopened by Terry and Susan Wilde, who also plan to live in the property.

The couple celebrated their new venture by re-opening the pub for free drinks on Christmas Day.

“While we have been settling in, so many people have said how happy they were to see the pub being brought back to life,’ said Terry Wilde, a former food safety officer.

“It was a favourite meeting place and really in the heart of the community.

Terry Wilde pulls a pint at the pub he has taken on in Troston ANL-170301-154428009

“On Christmas Day we put a sign outside inviting people over for an hour with free drinks for all.

“Around 100 people came along of all different ages and there were celebratory cheers of hip-hip-hooray.”

Terry and Susan bought the pub in October from Greene King.

It followed the completion of the sale of some neighbouring land, which is now being developed for housing.

The couple plan to return the pub to its former glory with exposed beams and a new garden area.

It will officially open at Easter selling a mix of real ales, lagers and quality food.

“People have told us they lost touch with others even in the same village after it closed,” said Terry, whose wife Susan runs the Oakes Barn pub in Bury St Edmunds, as a separate venture.

“We want to run The Bull as a traditional style pub and as a meeting place for people to enjoy, just as they used to.”

Roger Anderson, deputy chairman of Troston Parish Council, said: “Everyone is delighted The Bull is reopening.

“Not only had it become a terrible eyesore but was sorely missed in the community.

“It will be great to see old and new faces there again, thanks to Terry and Susan.”