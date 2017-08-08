Village fayre is hailed one of the ‘best ever’

Organisers of a country fayre in its 115th year are hailing it one of the best ever, despite rain showers on the day.

Bacton Fayre and Flower Show attracted visitors from far and wide, as well as the highest number of entries for many years in the fruit, vegetable, flower and cookery classes.

“It was one of the best years ever. It was a tremendous show with lots of young people involved. The standard was very high,” said Philip Jeffries, one of the organisers.

Suffolk Punch Trust showed a mare and her three-month-old foal, Stowmarket Boys’ Brigade Marching Band and Stowmarket Concert Band performed, there was a display of vintage vehicles, a traditional funfair and ‘wheelie cars’ loaned by Suffolk Police.

As well as all the usual children’s races, a well-supported over-18s sack race was introduced this year.

“Bacton is growing and this fayre is a very important part of our village life,” said Philip.

There was a whole weekend of events for villagers, starting on Thursday with a 60s night and ending on Sunday with a parish lunch where 200 people sat down for a meal.

“We feel that as a community grows it is very important for those who are new to get to know those of us who have lived here all our live,” added Philip.

“It’s quite something that this show has been going for 115 years. We want to see it go on for another 115.”