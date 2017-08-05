Village driven potty by pothole problem

Angry residents are calling for urgent action over 30 potholes in just one half mile stretch of a village road.

The residents of Rougham say they are at ‘the end of the tether’ with the state of New Road, where one villager recently buckled the wheel of her car and others have burst tyres.

Rougham residents are angry about the potholes in the road that are not being fixed. Picture: Mecha Morton

New Road serves as a main access route for many of the village amenities including the village Post Office and Rougham Primary School.

“I have been complaining about New Road for about six years but nothing is ever done,” said resident, Tessa Painter.

“I buckled the wheel of my car recently because I hit one the of the potholes and a few years ago burst a tyre.

“The other day, I counted around 30 potholes in approximately a half a mile stretch.

“When you complain, all they say is the potholes don’t meet the criteria to be fixed.”

Village sub-postmaster, Colin Wardrop, says the potholes are a daily topic of conversation among customers.

“My son burst a tyre and I know at least two others who have also done so,” he said.

“The problem is, if there is traffic coming the other way, you can’t avoid them.”

Cllr Martin Chapple, of Rushbrooke and Rougham Parish Council, said: “We have written, phoned and emailed and still not got anywhere.

“Church Road in the village is just as bad and though the council do carry out temporary fixes, these just don’t last. Some of the potholes are up to six inches deep and damage to cars often runs into hundreds of pounds.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council, said: “ Defects such as some on New Road and Church Lane do not currently meet our published criteria for urgent repairs, but we are aware of them and they are being considered for future resurfacing.”