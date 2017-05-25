Video: Orchestra’s pop-up performance surprises Bury shoppers

Shoppers stopped in surprise and then stayed to listen as a full orchestra suddenly appeared and began playing in the arc.

The Aurora Orchestra – the only orchestra in the world which performs whole symphonies from memory – treated shoppers in the Bury St Edmunds shopping centre to an impromptu glimpse into their artistry yesterday afternoon when they performed in Charter Square.

But instead of expecting people to stand apart from them and listen, they at one point asked the audience to mingle with the 50 musicians as they played.

The surprise pop-up performance was ahead of their concert at The Apex later that evening, performing Brahms’ First Symphony from memory, as part of the 32nd Bury Festival.