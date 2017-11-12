VIDEO: Hundreds honour the ‘memory of the fallen’ at remembrance parade and service in Bury St Edmunds

Crowds gathered on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds this morning for a remembrance parade and service to ‘honour those whose courage, sacrifice and bravery have helped secure peace and security’.

The parade which included service personnel, veterans and cadets marched through the Abbey Gate and to the war memorial, where there was a two minutes silence and wreaths were laid.

A service was then held at St Mary’s Church.

The Rt Revd Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, who attended remembrance events in Bury this weekend, said: “On Remembrance Sunday we honour those whose courage, sacrifice and bravery have helped secure for us the peace and security we enjoy, to give thanks for them and pause to recall what was won at such great cost.

“But we also recall the horror, the inhumanity and the tragedy of war at this time too, not to wallow in it, but because so doing gives us all the greater resolve to seek, wherever possible to avoid armed conflict and pursue peace and reconciliation.

“More than this, remembering is about putting us back together differently, as agents of peace in the name and memory of the fallen.”

Remembrance day parade - Bury St Edmunds Pictured: Mayor of St Edmundsbury Terry Clements laying a wreath PICTURE: Mecha Morton

