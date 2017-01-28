VIDEO: ‘Holy Smokes Batman! The Mayor is driving the Batmobile’

Batgirl may have some competition after the dynamic duo Batman and Robin took on a new recruit - the Mayor of St Edmundsbury.

Cllr Julia Wakelam got behind the wheel of the costumed crimefighters’ retro Batmobile at the arc shopping centre, in Bury St Edmunds.

The car, from the 1960s TV show starring Adam West and Burt Ward, is on display today (Saturday) to celebrate the opening of A-Plan Insurance in the town.

Batman and Robin have also swooped into Bury to have their pictures taken with young fans.

Cllr Wakelam said: “It was such fun. My son Louis was obsessed with Batman and as he grew up I had to keep making him a series of Batman cloaks.

“I’m looking forward to sending him a picture of me in the Batmobile.”

Dan Skippins from A-Plan along with Mayor Julia Wakelam as well as Batman and Robin

A-Plan Insurance, which aims to offer a more personalised way of arranging home, motor, travel or business insurance, has opened in Brentgovel Street.

As part of the celebrations at the branch today there is also an entertainer Paul Pleasants.

Visitors have the chance to enter a draw to win a children’s ride-on Ferrari or an Audi TT.

Branch manager Dan Skippins said: “We like to be where people can access us easily and where we have an opportunity to engage with local people and businesses and really become part of the local community.

Charlie Hathaway , Albert (3) and Cooper (5) Flurrie and Amy Bloom

“Bury St Edmunds is a great location for A-Plan and on a personal level I feel proud to play a part in the area’s vibrant economy. We are here to provide a personalised service, designed to help our clients find the protection they need.”

For its charity of the year, A-Plan is supporting Fresh Start - New Beginnings, which provides a therapeutic service for children and young people up to 18- years-old who have reported being sexually abused and to offer support for their families.

It works throughout Suffolk, Norfolk and North Essex.

When anyone asks for a home or care insurance quote and mentions Fresh Start, the charity will receive a £5 donation from A-Plan. If they decide to proceed with the quote, Fresh Start receives another £20.

Amy Bloom (Batman) and Charlie Hathaway (Robin)

Amy Bloom and Charlie Hathaway, from marketing agency Focus Integrated which supports the charity, have donned the Batman and Robin costumes for the day.

The car has been supplied by Character Cars and is on display until 5pm.

