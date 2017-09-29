VIDEO: Firefighters continue to battle major blaze at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds

Firefighters are continuing to battle a major fire on Angel Hill in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

Since the blaze started at Cycle King at about 5pm, 28 vehicles from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have attended.

Fire crews were reportedly spraying water inside the One Bull pub at the walls to try to prevent fire from spreading.

Rush-hour traffic was hit as junctions around the Angel Hill shop were sealed off.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the shop, which sits among some of Angel Hill’s oldest buildings right next to the Abbey Gardens.

One man, who lives in a flat next to Cycle King, told the Bury Free Press that fire crews were in his flat trying to get the blaze under control.

The One Bull pub tweeted that it will be ‘closed until further notice’.

Two ambulance officers and an ambulance were called to the scene as well as the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Emergency crews treated two people for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Fire at Cycle King, on Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds

Ken Williamson, Suffolk Fire and Rescue area commander, said: “We were called at 5pm this evening to a report of a commercial property well alight with people reportedly in the building.

“Whilst two people are being treated for smoke inhalation, everyone is now accounted for.

“Fire crews have been fighting the fire and stopping it from spreading for several hours and are likely to continue doing so into the night.

“At this stage we do not know the cause of the fire, but will be conducting an investigation.”