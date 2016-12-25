VIDEO: Crowds flock to Hunstanton Christmas Day swim

It may have been an exceptionally mild Christmas Day, but the sea was as chilly as ever for Hunstanton’s festive swim this morning.

Scores of participants, many in suitably seasonal fancy dress costumes, braved the North Sea for the annual charity dip, organised by the town’s Round Table.

And large crowds cheered them on all the way along the promenade and down the beach to the water’s edge, which was further out than usual because of low tide.

Our video shows many of the participants as they returned to dry land.