VIDEO: Brave fund-raisers battle obstacles in aid of air ambulance

Hundreds of fund-raisers battled mud, water and an array of obstacles in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

About 1,600 people climbed, crawled and scrambled to the finish line in ‘Only the Brave’, which was held at the Elveden Estate over the weekend.

The two day event, hosted by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, returned for its second year and saw participants choose between a five or 10 mile mud run with more than 40 obstacles.

Last year’s event, which was held over one day, attracted more than 1,300 and raised more than £100,000 for the life-saving charity.

A spokesman said: “It was a fantastic fund-raising and community event.

“So many people took part and it was so much fun.

Only the Brave obstacle course in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

“All the money raised will help us to continue to save lives.”

For more pictures see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.

