VIDEO: 13 fire engines tackle major fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds

Crews from 13 fire engines are tackling a major fire on Angel Hill in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

Police have extended the cordon to take members of the public back to Abbeygate Street away from the fire at Cycle King, which broke out at about 4.55pm.

Fire crews are now reportedly spraying water inside the One Bull pub at the walls to try to prevent fire from spreading.

Eyewitnesses are reporting that smoke which was white initally is now turning black.

Rush-hour traffic was hit as junctions around the Angel Hill shop were sealed off.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire at Cycle King, on Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the shop, which sits among some of Angel Hill’s oldest buildings right next to the Abbey Gardens.

One man, who lives in a flat next to Cycle King, told the Bury Free Press that fire crews were in his flat trying to get the blaze under control.

Two ambulance officers and an ambulance are on the scene.

The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) are also in attendance.

Thirteen fire engines are on scene. Picture: Ella Thomas.

Emergency crews are assessing two people for smoke inhalation but there are no other injuries reported at this time.