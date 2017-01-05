Victim of ‘botched assassination’ speaks at former Red Lodge partner’s trial

A man shot at his home in Bury St Edmunds during a botched ‘assassination’ attempt has told a court how he staggered into the street to seek help with blood spurting from his chest.

Despite doctors removing 40 shotgun pellets and cartridge wadding from the wound inflicted by a sawn-off shotgun, Jonathan Catchpole, who had been left for dead, said he went on to recover and was able to identify his attackers.

Mr Catchpole was giving evidence at the trial of his former partner Rebecca Deferia.

It is alleged that Deferia and her father hatched a plot to kill Mr Catchpole after her five year relationship with him ended acrimoniously in June 2013.

Moments before he was shot, Mr Catchpole was told by one of the three hired attackers who burst into his home in Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, has pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to conspiracy to murder Mr Catchpole between

August 2014 and August 2015.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the jury it was ‘inconceivable’ the shooting on August 4, 2015, would have gone ahead without Deferia’s express wishes.

The jury have heard that following her arrest, Deferia presented police with a prepared statement denying any involvement in the shooting and declined to answer any questions.

The trial continues.