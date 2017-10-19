Vehicle fire following collision on A14 near Beyton

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire following a collison on the A14 near Beyton.
The incident, just after 8am on the A14 westbound at junction 46, involved a two vehicle collision and one of the vehicles was on fire.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said the road was blocked as a precaution and one lane remains closed on the westbound carriageway.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control at 9.05am.
There were no injuries.
