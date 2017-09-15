UPDATED: Woman charged in connection with Suffolk and Norfolk distraction thefts

A woman has appeared in court in connection with a series of distraction burglaries in Suffolk and Norfolk.
The burglaries took place last Saturday in Lakenheath, when a ring was stolen from an elderly woman, and through August and September in Watlington, Outwell, Downham Market and Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen.
Norfolk police said a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s have been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course.
