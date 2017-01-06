UPDATED: Woman airlifted to hospital after A1066 crash at Shadwell

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a life threatening condition after a collision between two cars and a tractor and trailer on the A1066 this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the accident at Shadwell, near Thetford at about 2.30pm and Norfolk Police say the road is still closed.

The ambulance service sent three ambulances, two officers and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, who airlifted an elderly woman to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

EEAST say she was in a car with two men and another woman who were not seriously hurt but were all taken by land ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

A man and a woman from the other car went by land ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital. EEAST say they were not seriously hurt.

Paramedics also assessed the tractor driver who was unhurt.

Fire crews from Thetford and Attleborough used heavy rescue equipment to free casualties and made the scene safe.