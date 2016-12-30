UPDATED: Weeting crash victim is named

A driver who died in a crash at Weeting on Thursday (December 29) has been named as Senior Airman Juan Gutierrez, a US airman based at RAF Lakenheath.

SrA Gutierrez was travelling on the B1106 Lynn Road towards Weeting when the BMW 323 convertible he was driving left the carriageway and collided with a tree at about 6.40am.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at RAF Lakenheath in November 2015, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As an assistant dedicated crew chief, assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, SrA Gutierrez was part of the 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.

Colonel Evan Pettus, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Senior Airman Gutierrez. Everyone here is thinking of his friends and family during this devastating time. He will be sorely missed by the RAF Lakenheath community and all who knew him.”

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the BMW prior to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.