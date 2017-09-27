UPDATED: Travellers leave Bury St Edmunds car park

Travellers who moved onto Ram Meadow car park in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday have left the site.

A spokeswoman for St Edmundsbury Borough Council said the group left the car park, in Cotton Lane, last night (September 28).

The car park is covered by an injunction to stop unauthorised encampments on the site.

Cllr Peter Stevens, St Edmundsbury cabinet member for operations, said: “I’m pleased that the injunction has again proved effective in preventing lengthy unauthorised encampments on sensitive publically-owned sites in and around Bury St Edmunds.

“We are getting on with returning to business as usual and the car park is back to full use.”