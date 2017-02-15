Updated: Police trying to identify body in Sedge Fen fire

Police are still trying to formally identify a man who is believed to have died in a house fire on Monday night.

Fire crews were working yesterday to make safe the bungalow in Decoy Road, Sedge Fen, about three-miles north west of Lakenheath, so it can be searched to establish the cause of the fire.

Suffolk Fire Service was called to the fire at about 7.50pm on Monday and initially sent 11 appliances, including one from Cambridgeshire, because the blaze was so intense. In the end seven crews stayed to fight the fire which was not deemed to be out until almost 1am.

Suffolk Police have confirmed this afternoon that a man, believed to be in his 80s, was found dead in the building by fire crews. A police spokeswoman added: “At this time, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.”