UPDATED: Police launch murder investigation after man fatally stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Residents have spoken of their shock following a fatal stabbing at a flat in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called by a member of the public at 5.50pm yesterday (July 20) to reports a man in his 50s had been stabbed at his home in Cumberland Avenue.

Police have taped off the scene, in Cumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, where a man was fatally stabbed.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently at Bury Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

At this stage it is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Mother-of-two Annalena Cooper lives near the Sanctuary Housing-owned block of flats where the stabbing took place.

She became aware of the shocking incident when the occupant of one of the ground floor flats began screaming for help.

Miss Cooper, aged 35, said: “I was inside and heard all this shouting so shut my middle door so my little girl wouldn’t hear it.

“The man from the bottom flat was screaming and saying there was blood everywhere. He came out and was pacing and saying ‘somebody help me’.

“My next door neighbour called the police and my other next door neighbour got a ladder, climbed up into the window and tried to give him CPR - he tried to find a pulse but couldn’t find one.”

The street soon became ‘jam-packed’ with emergency vehicles, the East of England Ambulance Service having sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew and ambulance officer to reports of a man not breathing and multiple police cars, vans and forensic teams remaining long into the night.

Part-time cleaner Brenda Rush was at work when she received a call warning her of the chaotic scene outside her home. But it was the call from her son, Mark, a lorry driver and Army reservist in his early 40s, that was most shocking as he revealed he had been into the flat where the crime took place.

She said: “Lena phoned me and said ‘you’re going to have to be careful when you get down the road, something’s going on’. She wasn’t sure what to start with. I said ‘ok, fine, I’m going shopping anyway’. Then my son phoned me and said ‘mum, there’s been a stabbing and I’ve been into the flat’.”

Mrs Rush said she was concerned what affect witnessing the scene might have had on her son but he assured her he was fine.

“Being in the Army, part time I know, but they train for that sort of thing,” she said. “I guess to him he was just helping somebody. He said he thought he had already ‘gone’ but he tried to do what he could. I’m very proud of him for trying.”

“It’s just awful for someone to have lost their life like that,” she added.

Suffolk Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference 49829/17.

For more on this, see Friday’s Bury Free Press.