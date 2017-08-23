UPDATED: Police cordon set up near West Suffolk College after man found barely conscious

A police cordon has been set up near West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds after a man was found barely conscious.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 22), to reports that a man, aged in his 20s, had been found barely breathing.

Police cordon near West Suffolk College, in Out Risbygate, Bury St Edmunds

The man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in a critical condition and has been diagnosed with a life-threatening bleed on the brain.

His injuries are currently being treated as unexplained and a police cordon has been set up to the front of the college around the bus stop near and the area known locally as The Dip, in Out Risbygate, where he was found, as detectives work to establish the circumstances leading to his current condition.

Initial witness reports have described a man seen walking unsteadily and falling over and officers would like to hear from anyone else who was in the area yesterday evening who may have seen a man in his 20s walking in this way.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said they were called at 8.37pm and sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference CAD 455 of August 22.