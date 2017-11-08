UPDATED: missing girl Chloe Humpage, 14, found safe and well

A 14-year-old girl, Chloe Humpage, has returned home safe after being reported missing.

Police issued an appeal for information after Chloe failed to return home yesterday. She was last seen walking into Bury St Edmunds cemetery at around 2.50pm, after leaving her home address without saying where she was going.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 orring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

Police were very concerned for her welfare and thanks the public and the media for their assistance.