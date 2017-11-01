UPDATED: missing 14-year-old Chloe Humpage has been found in Bury

Police have confirmed a missing 14-year-old girl from Bury St Edmunds was found in the town at lunchtime today.

Police issued an appeal for information this morning after Chloe Humpage did not return home from school and was last seen in the area of Iceland, on Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 31).

Officers were extremely concerned for her welfare and have thanked the press and public for responding to the appeal.