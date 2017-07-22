UPDATED: Man dies in A11 collision at Barton Mills

Have your say

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A11 at Barton Mills.

Police were called at 2.20pm this afternoon (July 22) to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway at the Worlington junction, involving a gold Volkswagen Golf and a white Suzuki Swift.

Ambulance crews also attended, but the driver of the VW Golf - a man aged in his 80s - died at the scene.

Two people in the Suzuki were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The northbound carriageway remained closed until 19.47pm for a collision investigation to take place, but has now reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 241 of 22 July.