UPDATED: Man dies after being found in critical condition near West Suffolk College

A man found barely conscious and with life threatening injuries near West Suffolk College, in Bury St Edmunds, earlier this week has now died.

A man, aged in his 20s, was found barely breathing on land to the front of the college, in Out Risbygate, on Tuesday night.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening bleed on the brain and has since died.

The cause of his injuries remains unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and have arrested two people from Bury as part of their enquiries.

A 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning. They have both been bailed in connection with this incident until September 19 pending further enquires.

Initial witness reports described seeing a man walking unsteadily and falling over and officers would like to hear from anyone else who was in the area between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday who may have seen a man in his 20s walking in this way, or witnessed any unusual activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury Police Station on 101 quoting reference CAD 455 of August 22.