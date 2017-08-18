Updated: Fuel spill from mower accident closes A14 for hours

The A14 westbound at Stowmarket is unlikely to reopen before 6pm following an accident involving a truck towing a mower on a trailer this morning.

It is believed the mower came off the trailer after it jack-knifed at about 9.30am this morning. Police say a large quantity of fuel was spilled on the road.

Suffolk Police say no other vehicles were involved but the road has been closed at junction 50, Stowmarket East A1120, to allow the road to be cleared. There are also delays on the eastbound side due to people slowing to view the incident.

Traffic England originally said normal traffic conditions were expected to return by midday but it has constantly revised the estimate during the day and by 3pm said the incident is likely to be cleared until after 6pm with it taking another hours to clear traffic.

At 11.50 Traffic England said traffic was backing up almost to Junction 51 at Needham Market causing delays of about 30 minutes.

For latest traffic impacts see www.trafficengland.com

The Highways Agency suggests diverted traffic should exit the A14 at J50 and take the A1120 towards Stowmarket. At the traffic lights with the B1113 and A1308, turn right and continue onto the A1308 through Stowmarket to rejoin the A14 westbound at J49 (Tot Hill).

However, car drivers can leave at junction 51, taking the B1078 into Needham Market, turning right onto the B1113 and picking up the above diversion at the A1308. This route is only suitable for cars because of a rail bridge only 2.5m (8ft) high on the B1078.