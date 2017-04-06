UPDATED: Five in court over conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Bury St Edmunds

Five men – four from London and one from Suffolk – have been charged in connection with Class A drugs offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Police carrying out a warrant seized a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, and a quantity of cannabis, from a property in Firtree Close yesterday (April 5).

They arrested five men – Stephen Wass, 54, of Firtree Close, Bury; Fahad Mbwana, 18, of Charter Avenue, Ilford; Abdulaziz Ali, 26, of Curzon Crescent, Barking; Asman Osman, 18, of Harts Lane, Barking, and Umar Yusuf-Iya, 18, of Whiting Avenue, Barking – and took them to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All five have since been charged with two Class A drugs offences – conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

Yusuf-Iya has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

They appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on May 4.