Have your say

Firefighters extinguished a blaze which engulfed a tractor and baler in a field in Langham.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze which engulfed a tractor in a field in Langham. Picture courtesy of James Catton.

The fire service was called at 12.52pm and the incident was under control by 1.53pm.

No-one was injured in the incident.