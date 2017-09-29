UPDATED: Fire rips through Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds

Fire crews are tackling a major fire on Angel Hill in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

One eyewitness has described an ‘explosion’ at the Cycle King shop on Angel Hill.

Roads are closed and traffic has been hit in the rush-hour.

Fire crews were called at a little before 4.45pm.

UK Power Networks are now on the scene.

Staff from nearby Mediterranean eaterie Francela helped with water for those affected by the blaze.

Francela staff reported seeing boxes on fire outside the Angel Hill store, which borders the historic Abbey Gardens.

There are no reports of any injuries.