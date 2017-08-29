UPDATED: Fire crews and UKPN check Mildenhall homes after appliances explode

UK Power Networks contractors spent yesterday repairing a cable fault which cased electrical appliances to explode and smoke.

Suffolk Fire Service said they were first called to St Catherine’s Close, Mildenhall, at about 9.10am yesterday (Tuesday) by a resident who said their television and DVD player had ‘exploded’.

Crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket attended and checked properties in the area.

A spokesman said: “After investigation, it was found that a power surge in the area had caused an increase in power in multiple properties. This had resulted in sparks and smoke being emitted from electrical appliances within the properties.

“Fire crews conducted safety checks and isolated the power to all properties involved and the incident was then left in the hands of UK Power Networks.”

UK Power Networks said yesterday its engineers were at St Catherine’s Close ‘where one customer has reported a damaged electrical appliance’.

Today (Wednesday) she said: “Power supplies were restored to 44 of the 46 properties affected by 7.15pm last night, and customer service staff and support vans were on site until nearly 10pm.

“The final two properties remain off supply until engineers can gain access to complete wiring checks.

“Our specialist contractors today start assessing damaged household appliances, which will be replaced or repaired if caused by the cable fault. We would like to apologise to all customers involved, for this incident.”

Were you affected by the power surge? Call us on 01284 757821 or email news@buryfreepress.co.uk