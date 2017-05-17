UPDATED: Fatal accident closes A134 at Barnham

A woman has died and another has been airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after a collision which closed the A134 this morning.

Police were called at about 10.45am to a two vehicle collision at Barnham cross roads and where people were trapped.

A Vauxhall Corsa, being driven by woman in her 20s from Norfolk, was in collision with a Skoda Octavia.

A woman passenger in the Skoda, also believed to be from Norfolk,died at the scene

The Corsa’s young woman driver was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, with serious leg and internal injuries, while the man driving the Skoda was taken to West Suffolk hospital for treatment.

Fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth freed people from the cars.

The road was closed for several hours to allow an initial police investigation to get underway.

Anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision or the crash itself is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 129 of today, Wednesday May 17.