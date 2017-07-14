UPDATED: Family pay tribute to Bury St Edmunds crash victim

Tributes are being paid to the victim of a fatal collision in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at 2.40am on July 14, to reports that a blue Peugeot 306 had collided with a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 43 and 42.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also in attendance, but the pedestrian – Alexander Beck, 27, of Sheffield – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Beck’s family have said they are ‘devastated’ by his sudden death.

In a tribute issued this morning through Suffolk Police, they said: “He was a son and brother to be proud of and we will miss him dearly.”