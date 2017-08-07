UPDATED: Family man, 83, stabbed multiple times in head and neck in brutal murder

An 83-year-old family man, whose body was discovered in woodland in East Harling, was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck while out walking his two dogs.

Detectives described him as a ‘married, family man’ and ‘respectable member of the local community’ but would not reveal more information about his identity.

The motive behind the brutal murder ‘remains unclear’.

Police were called by a member of the public at about 10.45am on Saturday, August 5 after his body was found in woodland near the Fiveways junction.

Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, has moved to reassure residents that increased patrols are being carried out in the area as the investigation continues.

He said: “I fully understand that residents will be shocked and concerned that a murder with this level of brutality can happen to an elderly man going about his daily business in our county.

“The motive remains unclear and we are appealing for people who have noticed any unusual activity in the area recently.

“Those who use the woodlands and footpath regularly especially those who were there between 9am and 11am on Saturday, August 5 are urged to contact us.

“I would like to reassure the public that dedicated teams are investigating the incident whilst uniformed officers remain on scene and in the local area to provide a visible policing presence.

“We have also set up mobile police station at the scene should you have further information which could assist us.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.