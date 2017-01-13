UPDATED: Corrie search police issue new pictures of untraced potential witnesses

Two of the five people in CCTV pictures Corrie McKeague search police issued on Friday have been identified, according to the missing airman’s mother.

Officers combing through more than 1,000 hours of CCTV have located images of individuals, who are believed to be the same people shown in the grainy images previously released but who are still to be identified.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 1 ANL-170113-164655001

Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart said on Facebook yesterday afternoon that two have been identified, leaving the man in the white t-shirt in Image one, the man on the bike in image 8 and the elderley man in image 26.

She thanked people for their support but urged them to call the police incident room number (below) and not post information or names on Facebook where it could be overlooked.

As before all of the images show individuals in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the time of the last confirmed sighting of Corrie at 3.25am in Brentgovel Street ‘horseshoe’ on Saturday September 24.

Following previous appeals the vast majority of those in the area sought from CCTV have been identified, traced and spoken to by police officers, but there remain a small number who have not yet been identified.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 4 of a man in St John's Street ANL-170113-164421001

Police say all of those pictured are potential witnesses who may have information that can assist and detectives are asking them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

Officers would also like to thank all those who have called in or viewed images at the police pod in Bury and given names, and this information continues to be followed up.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said; “Our extensive enquiries are ongoing with continuing CCTV analysis, searches and background work looking into all aspects of Corrie’s life.

“As part of our ongoing work to find him, the police team have trawled through over 1,000 hours of CCTV footage to search for any images of Corrie but also to identify all of those who were in the vicinity around the time of the last confirmed sighting to see if there’s anything they may be able to tell us that may help.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV Image 8 shows a man on a cycle, who they want to speak to, talking with taxi drivers close to the Grapes public house. ANL-170113-164400001

“It remains important that we identify everyone who was in the area of the ‘horseshoe’ in the early hours of Saturday 24 September, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.

“It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist.

“We need to identify all those on the released images as we are trying to rule out all possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.”

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 01473 782019 quoting the image number. Alternatively you can use the non-emergency police number 101.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 16 ANL-170113-164411001

On Monday it was revealed that Corrie’s girlfriend April Oliver, from Downham Market, discovered she was pregnant oly weks after he was reported missing.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 26 ANL-170113-164350001