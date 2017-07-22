UPDATED: Bury St Edmunds murder suspect appears in court

A man, charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, has appeared in court.

Mourad Belarbi, 43, of Lake Avenue, Bury, is accused of murdering 57-year-old Geoffrey Caton at an address in Cumberland Avenue on Thursday night.

A post-mortem examination concluded, on Friday, that Mr Caton died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Belarbi appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court earlier today charged with his murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court tomorrow morning.