UPDATED: Bury St Edmunds man in court for attempted burglaries

A Bury St Edmunds man, charged with three counts of attempted burglary, has been committed to the crown court.

Neil Charles, 43, of Beaumont Close, Bury, is accused of attempting to burgle two Bury properties, twice involving a home in Horsecroft Road and then another in Fountains Road.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on May 1.