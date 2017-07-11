UPDATED: Bury St Edmunds care home worker accused of slapping dementia patient

A worker accused of ill treating an elderly dementia patient has told a jury that his only aim in working at a home in Bury St Edmunds was to help people.

Costel Fusaru, 45, who is also known as Tony, was arrested and charged after a fellow care assistant at North Court Care Home in Northgate Street reported that he slapped an 87-year-old resident and bent back her hand making her scream.

Today (Tuesday) Fusaru, of Greenways Crescent, Bury St Edmunds gave evidence at Ipswich Crown Court.

Denying the allegations, Fusaru said: “I only tried to help people. I worked there for this purpose, to help.”

Speaking through a Romanian interpreter, Fusaru said he and a woman care assistant had been on duty looking after around 20 residents on the night of the alleged incident on August 2 last year.

Fusaru said that contrary to what the other member of staff, who had only been working at North Court for a month, said she had been present throughout while the patient was being changed.

Describing the dementia patient, Fusaru said: “She was difficult to deal with because she was moving all the time and she screamed whenever we tried to change her because she was so agitated.”

Fusaru said he had not been angry because, as it had been claimed by the prosecution, the woman had grabbed hold of his plastic apron and pulled away part of it.

He said that with his nine years of experience working in dementia and psychiatric hospital care he understood that it was normal behaviour for people with dementia, including his own grandmother who he had helped to care for.

The other carer working with Fusaru claimed that, while out of the room, she heard him twice slap the elderly woman.

When interviewed by police, Fusaru said he never slapped a patient and suggested that what the carer heard had been him removing his gloves.

Fusaru said the other carer, who had not reported her allegations until later the same day, had been acting ‘theatrically’.

The trial continues.