UPDATED: Body found in search for missing Bury St Edmunds man

The body of a man has been found at Hardwick Heath in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

The body was discovered at about 10.30am today (Thursday, April 6) by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue personnel who were helping Suffolk Police with their efforts to trace missing 37-year-old man Matthew Arkle.

Mr Arkle, from Bury, was last seen at about 7pm on Tuesday, 4 April.

His family have been informed of the discovery and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.

A police spokesman said: “As is standard procedure, the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are underway into what happened.”