Updated: Arrest after car driven down pedestrian way to escape police in Stowmarket

Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident where a car failed to stop and was driven along a pedestrian way in Stowmarket.

Police officers on patrol in Tavern Street on Tuesday at about 2.40pm asked the driver of a white Renault Clio to stop.

When he failed to do so, a pursuit then ensued into Onehouse Road, Windermere Road, Kingsmead Road and St Edmunds Road, before the Clio mounted a pavement and entered a walkway leading to Gainsborough Road, causing a pedestrian to take evasive action.

At this point the pursuit was called-off due to the risk to other members of the public, but the car was found parked and unattended at around 3.50pm near Delius Close, where it was seized by police for being uninsured.

Yesterday afternoon (Thursday) officers arrested a man from Stowmarket on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation pending further enquires.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed any part of this incident to come forward. Call the Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting 32488/17.