UPDATED: Armed robbery at Bury St Edmunds beauty salon

A beauty salon in Bury St Edmunds was robbed last night by a man who is believed to have had a gun.

He entered the West Road business at around 7.25pm and demanded money from the till whilst holding what appeared to be a gun inside a plastic bag.

Robbery at All Over Beauty in Bury St Edmunds

Cash was handed over and he left through the back of the building, running off in the direction of Westbury Avenue.

No-one was harmed.

The man is described as white, around 50 years old, approximately 5ft 4in tall, with blonde/grey hair.

He was wearing a blue and red checked ‘lumberjack-style’ shirt and had an orange bandana over his face.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 55538/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.