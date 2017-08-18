Updated: A14 reopened hours after mower lorry accident

The A14 westbound at Stowmarket has reopened following an accident involving a truck towing a mower on a trailer this morning.

It is believed the large mower came off the trailer after it jack-knifed at about 9.30am this morning. Police say a large quantity of fuel was spilled on the road but nobody was injured.

The road was closed at junction 50, Stowmarket East A1120, to allow the carriageway to be cleared and though Traffic England at first said it would be cleared by noon, it constantly revised that estimate and the road did not reopen until just after 3pm.

Traffic England expected it to take another hour to clear traffic.

By 11.50 Traffic England said traffic was backing up almost to Junction 51 at Needham Market causing delays of about 30 minutes while there were serious delays along the diversion route through Stowmarket.