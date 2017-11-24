UPDATED: 21-year-old woman who died after her car crashed into a tree is named

A 21-year-old woman from RAF Lakenheath died after her car crashed into a tree between Elveden and Brandon on Friday.

Airman First Class Hayley Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after midnight on November 24.

The collision took place on the B1106, approximately a mile north of the Centre Parcs entrance.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all in attendance.

Miss Reynolds, from New Haven Indiana, joined the 48th Medical Group, In-patient Operations Squadron, in April last year.

Col. Evan Pettus, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Airman Reynolds, and send our sincerest condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

“The Liberty Wing would like to thank emergency responders from Suffolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue for their efforts in responding to the accident. As the days get shorter and colder, we continue to stress driving safety measures to our Airmen and families.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 4 of 24 November.